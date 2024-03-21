Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Stormy start in the Coastal Bend

Severe T-Storm Watch until 1 p.m.
Stefanie's WX 3-21-24
Posted at 6:24 AM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 08:07:59-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Stay weather aware today!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Severe T-Storm Watch until 1 p.m.
  • Storms this morning will linger into afternoon
  • Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Storms this morning will linger through early afternoon
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: S/NW at 10 to 20 mph

Tonight: Quieter conditions, partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 62ºF
Winds: ENE/SW at 10 to 15 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: WNW at 10 to 20 mph

Stay safe and have a terrific day!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019