STORMY SATURDAY: Rounds of rain expected for some neighborhoods -- plan ahead!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

Most rainfall expected Saturday

Cool temps next week!

Rainfall & Cold Front #1

Stay weather aware overnight, friends! While the strongest sotrms should stay north of the Coastal Bend, a few early morning storms could get sporty. The main concern is for gusty winds as storms roll through around daybreak. That's the first in a trio of rounds of rain. Don't cancel your plans just yet, but it might be a good idea to move the afternoon fun indoors. That's round number two, and the activity shouldn't be as widespread, especially if the morning line of storms is strong. Round number three arrives around dinnertime, but may only impact our northern neighborhoods. As of now, most of the Coastal Bend should expect rain, with the highest accumulations in our northern neighborhoods. This is our best opportunity for meaningful October rainfall not only across our neighborhoods, but also across our watershed.

Fall feels & Cold Front #2

A second cold front will grace the Coastal Bend on Tuesday, next week. This front will actually bring 'fall feels' to the forecast. I'm not expecting meaningful rain with this cold front, but the cool down will be great! Morning lows drop to our typical middle 50s, but the afternoon highs will remain near 80ºF.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Friday night: Isolated t-showers, breezy

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, scattered t-storms

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: E 15-25 mph

Saturday night: Isolated t-showers, breezy

Temperature: Low 71ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!