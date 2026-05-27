Storms return for Wednesday morning, before we dry up heading into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Strong to severe storms possible this morning

Flood Watch through 12pm (Noon) Wednesday

Drier into Wednesday afternoon in the mid 80s

More sunshine to close the week heading into the weekend

Showers and Storms Wednesday Morning

Storms have already pushed through the Coastal Bend prompting Severe Thunderstorm and Flash Flood Warnings across the area. Heading into the morning hours we're watching storms working in from Mexico and the Laredo area for the Coastal Bend as soon as around 6:30-8:30am. These could also be a pretty hefty line of storms so we want to remain weather aware as they pass through. Some of this activity could linger around into the late morning and lunchtime hours before drying up into the afternoon.

Drier into the Weekend

Starting tomorrow and through the weekend we'll have upper level ridging taking back over meaning rain chances on the decline as we go through the next few days. We'll also see more sunshine return to the skies and see temperatures slightly climb from the mid 80s to the upper 80s and even lower 90s. The weekend forecast is looking pretty nice with plenty of sunshine to go around, just make sure to hydrate since we'll still be feeling the humidity!

I hope you have a great Wednesday and enjoy the rain this morning!