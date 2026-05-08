Storms becoming more likely across the Coastal Bend into Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Still cloudy, but warmer

Passing shower possible Friday

Storms likely late Friday through Saturday

FRIDAY— SATURDAY RAINFALL

Passing showers are possible on Friday morning. Temperatures will return to the 80s as the front nears the Coastal Bend once again. There's more confidence in rainfall on Friday night. Specific timing and location will be a bit tough to nail down, so please keep an eye on the forecast. I do expect most of the rainfall to occur during Friday night's thunderstorms. Storms expected on Friday night could be strong or severe. There is a marginal risk of severe weather on Friday (1 out of 5).

KRIS 6 WEATHER Marginal risk of severe weather on Friday (1 out of 5).

Showers will continue on Saturday with rainfall gradually ending by mid- to late-afternoon.

MOTHER'S DAY

Thankfully, Mother's Day looks dry and hot. Afternoon high temperatures will top out near 90ºF under partly cloudy skies. I'd schedule any outdoor plans with Mom on Sunday, but make sure to keep Mom hydrated!