CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Better rain chances: Wed./Thurs.

Major heat risk for most

Breezy conditions

Wetter Wednesday

Corpus Christi hasn't officially reported any rainfall since July— not a good sign for the wet season! Thankfully, the second half of the week looks to offer a better chance of breaking the dry spell. Rainfall will be more likely thanks to a tropical batch of moisture moving toward the Texas Coast.

It starts with daybreak downpours over the northern and coastal neighborhoods. Showers will move ashore around dawn, bringing a wet commute to coastal Nueces, San Patricio, Arnasas, and Refugio Counties. This activity should dissipate by mid- to late morning. Then, as the sea breeze moves in again, The rest of the Coastal Bend will have their chance to enjoy an scattered afternoon 'chispa' or even a brief storm. The most abundant moisture will be focused to our north, near the Victoria Crossroads, and so rainfall accumulations will be highest in our northern neighborhoods.

Storms and 'chispas' become more likely for the second half of the week

Still Hot!

Wednesdays brings another round of major heat risk to the region. With better rain chances, coastal areas will fare better— moderate heat risk on Wednesday. Above-average temperatures will continue with actual air temperatures near 100ºF and 'feels like' temps in the upper 100s by afternoon. Major heat risk means anyone without adequate cooling and hydration is vulnerable to heat-related illness— in other words, not just kids, pets, and the elderly. Remember to practice heat safety!

In The Tropics

The Atlantic Basin is very quiet! This is incredibly unusual as we approach the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.



Have a great evening!