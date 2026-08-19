STILL HOT: A little less sunshine for the second half of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



More clouds, but still hot

'Feels like' temps near 110ºF

Major heat risk for many neighborhoods

Near- record heat

You'll see a few more clouds in the sky overhead. Unfortunately, this won't bring rain nor relief from the heat. Afternoon highs temperatures will remain in the upper 90s and low 100s. This near-record heat, coupled with humidity will push 'feels like' temperatures into the 110s for many neighborhoods again on Thursday. Remember to practice heat safety by taking breaks in the air conditioning and staying hydrated. Look before you lock and check in on kids, pets, and the elderly as they are more prone to heat related illness.

High pressure looks to stay locked in place for the rest of August. This means our weather pattern won't likely change any time soon. Rain chances are looking slim— even 'chispas' will be hard to come by. If no rainfall is measured at CCIA this month, it will only be the third time in recorded history (August 1899 and August 1911).

In The Tropics

All of quiet across the Atlantic Basin for now. Let's hope it stays that way!



