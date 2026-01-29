Still chilly this morning, with pleasant weather on the way this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cold this morning in the 30s and 40s

Pleasant afternoon in the 60s and 70s with partly cloudy skies

Cold front tonight makes for a cool and cloudy Friday

Today we still have a decent cool down underway with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for most neighborhoods to start our Thursday morning. As we head into the afternoon we'll see cloud cover increase, but temps will also increase very nicely into the 60s and even the lower 70s for daytime highs later this afternoon. By tonight around midnight (10pm-2am) we'll see the cold front arrive into the Corpus Christi area bringing cooler temperatures for tomorrow only getting into the lower 60s for daytime highs again under cloudy skies.

As we head into the weekend we'll clear out the cloud cover but hold on to daytime highs in the 50s and 60s. For our next rain chance we're currently looking towards Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week. Luckily temperatures are also looking pretty nice in the upper 60s and 70s and holding on to the pleasant temperatures for most of the first week of February.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy

Temperature: 73F

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Temperature: 42F

Winds: S 5-15 mph before Midnight, N-NW 10-20 mph after Midnight (Cold front arrival)

Friday: Cloudy and Cool

Temperature: 61F

Winds: N 10-20 mph

I hope you have a great Thursday Coastal Bend!