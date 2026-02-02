Starting off the week we're warmer Monday/Tuesday with a cold front on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cool start in the 40s for most

Warmer afternoon to the 70s under mostly cloudy skies

Cold front on the way tomorrow night, brings cooler mid-week weather

Well as we're starting off the first week of February we're looking warmer with daytime highs into the mid and upper 70s today and tomorrow. We do have a cold front on the way as we head into tomorrow night the brings some cooler days in the lower 60s again for Wednesday and Thursday. This cold front also stirs up a weak rain chance as it works through, but things look more likely for our neighbors to the northeast. As we head into the weekend it's looking warmer and sunnier luckily with temperatures rebounding into the upper 70s as we're heading into our Saturday and Sunday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Cloudy

Temperature: 71F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Temperature: 59F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny

Temperature: 79F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

I hope you have a great Monday and start to your week Coastal Bend!