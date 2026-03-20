Spring arrives with summer-like temps across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Patchy fog possible Friday morning

Big warm-up underway

No rain this week

Winter is passing the baton to spring and the season will be off to a warm start! Expect Friday morning lows in the mid to upper 50s. Afternoon highs will rebound to the middle to upper 80s and by Saturday highs may reach the 90s in many neighborhoods! Record highs are safe, but our high temps won't be very far. Warmer-than-normal temps will continue well into next week. While we desperately need more rainfall, there's just a slim chance for an isolated shower next week. There's a chance the pattern maybe turn wetter toward the end of the month.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday night: A few clouds, breezy, and mild

Temperature: Low 57ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Friday: Sunny, warm, and breezy

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: S 15-25 mph

Friday night: Breezy, warmer

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: S 15-25 mph

Have a great evening!