Spring arrives with summer-like temps across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Patchy fog possible Friday morning
- Big warm-up underway
- No rain this week
Winter is passing the baton to spring and the season will be off to a warm start! Expect Friday morning lows in the mid to upper 50s. Afternoon highs will rebound to the middle to upper 80s and by Saturday highs may reach the 90s in many neighborhoods! Record highs are safe, but our high temps won't be very far. Warmer-than-normal temps will continue well into next week. While we desperately need more rainfall, there's just a slim chance for an isolated shower next week. There's a chance the pattern maybe turn wetter toward the end of the month.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Thursday night: A few clouds, breezy, and mild
Temperature: Low 57ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Friday: Sunny, warm, and breezy
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: S 15-25 mph
Friday night: Breezy, warmer
Temperature: Low 62ºF
Winds: S 15-25 mph
Have a great evening!