Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Spring arrives with summer-like temps across the Coastal Bend

Chief Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has your Friday forecast. (3-19-2026)
Spring arrives with summer-like temps across the Coastal Bend
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Patchy fog possible Friday morning
  • Big warm-up underway
  • No rain this week

Winter is passing the baton to spring and the season will be off to a warm start! Expect Friday morning lows in the mid to upper 50s. Afternoon highs will rebound to the middle to upper 80s and by Saturday highs may reach the 90s in many neighborhoods! Record highs are safe, but our high temps won't be very far. Warmer-than-normal temps will continue well into next week. While we desperately need more rainfall, there's just a slim chance for an isolated shower next week. There's a chance the pattern maybe turn wetter toward the end of the month.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Thursday night: A few clouds, breezy, and mild
Temperature: Low 57ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Friday: Sunny, warm, and breezy
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: S 15-25 mph

Friday night: Breezy, warmer
Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: S 15-25 mph

Have a great evening!

Running Dry