Spotty showers and tropical funnel clouds possible today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! Stay cool today and don't be surprised if you spot a funnel cloud, or get caught in a quick shower.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Tropical funnel clouds expected
- Spotty showers this afternoon
- 'Feels like' temps: 100-110ºF
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Humid with spotty showers
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Stray showers, otherwise warm and humid
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Thursday: Another round of spotty showers
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Have a great day!