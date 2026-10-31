Spook-tacular trick-or-treating forecast; hardly any rain this weekend, but dense fog returns early Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Patchy dense fog is likely

A few stray 'sprinkles' are possible Sunday & Monday

Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s

Warm and muggy weekend ahead

Mostly clear skies reside overhead for the trick-or-treat forecast, with temps remaining steadily in the mid 70s and very few clouds. The humidity will certainly be unignorable, as dew points reside in the low 70s, and when the dew point temperature and actual air temperature are close together, that means very high relative humidity is present.

KRIS 6 Weather

After receiving beneficial measurable rainfall across the Coastal Bend and in the watershed, we're still feeling the muggy air this Halloween thanks to saturated soils and lingering humidity. To start off the month of November, patchy to dense fog will overtake many neighborhoods on Sunday morning, so be sure to reduce your speed on the roadways, and use low-beam headlights. Partly cloudy skies persist Sunday afternoon, with our rain chances staying 'bone-dry' across the region. A few 'chispas' aren't out of the question, but rain chances will stay in the rear view mirror through Election Day.

KRIS 6 Weather

The first few days of November will run quite a bit warmer than usual with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Monday could be the warmest day of the week with a few neighborhoods reaching the low 90s! For late October and early November, we typically expect an average high near 80ºF, but the forecast says otherwise! This sweltering stetch is short lived, as relief comes in the form of our next cold front which will reach Texas on Monday, and pass through the Coastal Bend Tuesday afternoon and evening. While the front will bring much drier air, the cool-down is modest. Expect mornings in the upper 50s/ lower 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. I'm watching out for a few more rain chances late next week, and another potential cooldown, but there is still some uncertainty regarding how much rain we could receive, and the direction from which it arrives.

Spook-tacular trick-or-treating forecast; hardly any rain this weekend, but dense fog returns early Sunday

Have a great weekend!