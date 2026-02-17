Some patchy fog to start, with a warm and windy Tuesday afternoon on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Patches of fog this morning

Sunny and very breezy this afternoon

Warming up through the week ahead

As we're kicking off another day in the Coastal Bend we're once again seeing some patches of fog develop across the area. Luckily as we head into the post-sunrise hours any of it that's hanging on will dissipate quickly. Later today we're expecting plenty of sunshine overhead with some breezy winds from the southeast and daytime highs in the low 80s closer to Corpus Christi and upper 80s further west. They should be sustained around 15-25mph this afternoon with gusts upwards of 35mph at times so keep that in mind for this evening!

For the rest of the week we're going to be on a warming trend each day with the 80s for daytime highs. For western neighborhoods like Hebbronville and Freer we'll likely see a few 90s this week. In terms of rain we're not expecting much at this time with chances sitting around ~10% daily for a quick pop up shower, but we'll see minimal rainfall totals overall.

Towards this weekend we'll be watching for our next cold front to work in by Saturday morning. It should start to cool us off for the weekend even putting us in the 70s by Sunday. As we're kicking off the final week of February next Monday current model guidance puts us in the mid 60s for daytime highs! Make sure to check back for updates throughout the week, but as of now it looks like a decent cool down on the way for the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: AM Fog, Mostly Sunny and Breezy Afternoon

Temperature: 82F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, G 25-35 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Temperature: 61F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: AM Fog and Clouds, Mostly Sunny Afternoon

Temperature: 83F

Winds: S 10-20 mph

I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!