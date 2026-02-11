Some light fog to start the morning, with a small chance for rain this Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

Some Patches of Fog this morning

Isolated Showers possible mainly ~10am-2pm

Partly Cloudy otherwise and warm

Well we made it to Wednesday and we're still on the warm up for temperatures out there as we start the day in the 60s for the majority of the area this morning. As we go through the sunrise time-frame we'll hold on to some patches of fog around the area reducing visibility on the roadways. After it clear out around 9-10am we could see a shower or two develop and pass by around ~10am-2pm, however rainfall totals will likely be minimal and heavy downpours few and far between. This afternoon and through Friday we'll have partly cloudy skies warming us into the lower 80s for daytime highs. On Valentine's Day this Saturday we'll be in the mid 80s before a weak cold front moves in and brings daytime highs back towards the ~80F mark to kick off next week. As we head into next week we're looking at plenty of sunshine and 80s once again.

Today: AM Fog, Partly Cloudy with a shower or two

Temperature: 80F

Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Temperature: 62F

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Thursday: AM Fog, Partly Cloudy Afternoon

Temperature: 81F

Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great Wednesday and enjoy the warmer weather!