CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Few stray showers possible along sea breeze today,

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected Friday morning through Saturday

Heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding concerns

Very thick Saharan Dust plume arrives next week

KRIS 6 Weather

Out with Saharan Dust and in with Showers and Storms

Through the rest of this afternoon, some brief showers could develop along the seabreeze, but fewer showers are expected due to the presence of Saharan Dust. The dry air above our heads is making it more difficult for the ice crystals in the clouds to grow and melt into raindrops that would reach the ground. You may also notice slightly less muggy conditions through the rest of today as the dust helps to reduce the dew point temperature and humidity.

KRIS 6 Weather

Rain to Come

Saharan Dust will exit the Coastal Bend tomorrow, and replacing that dry air will be more moisture from the Gulf. High temperatures tomorrow may be a degree or two cooler than average for this time of year thanks to the rain-cooled air giving us some relief from the heat. Models are still adjusting to the timing of when these storms could first fire up, but the bottom line is that storms are expected tomorrow morning, so give yourself some extra time on the roads and reduce your speed. Current rainfall accumulation estimates through the weekend have most of our neighborhoods receiving a fraction of an inch, with some neighborhoods seeing up to 2-3 inches of rain. This may create the risk for localized flooding under heavy downpours.

KRIS 6 Weather

Soggy start to the weekend as showers and thunderstorms arrive Friday morning

Have a wonderful rest of your Thursday Coastal Bend!