Soggy start to the week with scattered showers, before we begin to dry up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Scattered showers Monday morning to early afternoon

Isolated showers later in the day

Flood Watch in effect through 12:00PM Monday

Drier as the days go by this work week, until another rain chance this weekend

Scattered showers for a soggy start to the week

We're seeing more showers this morning especially across northern and western neighborhoods, but the entire area is expected to see more throughout the day. By this afternoon a lot of the development should be lighter in nature compared to this morning and yesterday. However, with already saturated soils any rain we do see can easily lead to some flooding and ponding on the roadways so make sure to take it easy out there! This isolated shower activity continues into Tuesday before drying up for Wednesday and the remainder of the work week.

Cooler second week of November

Behind the rain we'll see cloud cover remain for Tuesday through Thursday leading to cooler daytime highs in the 70s. By the end of the week we'll see drier air pushing in for Friday making it sunny, but likely still remain cooler with winds from the north keeping us in the mid to upper 70s still for our daytime highs then. We are tracking some more rain chances for the weekend, but it still has a lot of time to change do make sure to check back as we iron out the forecast through the week ahead!

I hope you have a great Monday and start to the week Coastal Bend!