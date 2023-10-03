Soggy start to October

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Today was a soggy one as showers and storms kicked off early and intensified during the afternoon. High temperatures came in below average across most of the Coastal Bend. Slightly more sunshine on Tuesday will likely bring us to the lower 90s. Clouds and rain will continue to stunt afternoon highs through this week. With a late week cold front, temps will really drop into the weekend. Expect morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs near 80ºF.

Heavy rainfall at times may cause localized flooding. Flooding is particularly likely on Thursday into Friday a batch of tropical moisture moves in right ahead of our cold front. The front will wring out all that moisture like a wet mop, and some flooding is expected. Keep you rain gear ready to go!

Have a great week!