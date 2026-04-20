SOGGY MONDAY: The Coastal Bend will see a decrease in showers by midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Showers continue overnight

Winds increase Tuesday

Temps return to the 80s midweek

Rainfall

Monday has indeed been a washout— in the best way possible. Rainfall totals for Monday alone have measured 0.75-1.25" as of Monday afternoon. Expects shower activity to decrease tonight, with another round of rain picking up overnight into Tuesday morning. Our Coastal Bend neighborhoods have seen a good drink of rain as well as the Nueces River watershed (yay!).

Wind & Temperatures

Monday has been much warmer for coastal neighborhoods over the inland neighborhoods and this is because over the wind direction! A low pressure system has been forming just to our south. As winds move counter-clockwise around that low, cooler north winds have kept inland neighborhoods more than 5 degrees cooler than those along the coast. Thankfully, the warm-up will be more uniform by Wednesday with all neighborhoods expected to return to the 80s.

KRIS 6 Weather