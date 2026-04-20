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SOGGY MONDAY: The Coastal Bend will see a decrease in showers by midweek

Rain continues on Tuesday
Radar snapshot — April 20 at 3:05 p.m.
KRIS 6 Weather
Radar snapshot — April 20 at 3:05 p.m. Showers continue to move across the Coastal Bend.
Radar snapshot — April 20 at 3:05 p.m.
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CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Showers continue overnight
  • Winds increase Tuesday
  • Temps return to the 80s midweek

Rainfall
Monday has indeed been a washout— in the best way possible. Rainfall totals for Monday alone have measured 0.75-1.25" as of Monday afternoon. Expects shower activity to decrease tonight, with another round of rain picking up overnight into Tuesday morning. Our Coastal Bend neighborhoods have seen a good drink of rain as well as the Nueces River watershed (yay!).
Wind & Temperatures
Monday has been much warmer for coastal neighborhoods over the inland neighborhoods and this is because over the wind direction! A low pressure system has been forming just to our south. As winds move counter-clockwise around that low, cooler north winds have kept inland neighborhoods more than 5 degrees cooler than those along the coast. Thankfully, the warm-up will be more uniform by Wednesday with all neighborhoods expected to return to the 80s.

Rainfall timeline Monday afternoon
Radar snapshot — April 20 at 3:05 p.m.
Radar snapshot — April 20 at 3:05 p.m. Showers continue to move across the Coastal Bend.

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