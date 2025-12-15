Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Slightly warmer temperatures expected headed into Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We had a chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the low 40s, highs reaching the upper 50s and low 60s across our neighborhoods.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Temperatures will warm throughout the week
  • Rain chances Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon

Temperatures will gradually warm this week into the 70s and 80s. A brief cold front arrives into Friday morning, with temperatures back in the 80s by the weekend.

Rain chances appear in the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon, with Wednesday being more likely for better rainfall.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 49ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: High 70ºF
Winds: NNE 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Cloudy with showers overnight

Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great Monday!

