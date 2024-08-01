Slightly less hazy, but feeling hotter Thursday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday and Happy August!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Expect less hazy today, but Saharan dust still be slow to dissipate over the next couple of days. Air quality will improve too, but if you are sensitive to the dust it's a good idea to limit time outdoors. Hazy sunshine will take high temperatures to the low 90s and 'feels like' temps near 110ºF. Heat alerts are not expected, but practice your heat safety tips this afternoon! The hot summer temperatures persist into next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, hazy and hot

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, hazy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Friday: Sunny, hot, and hazy

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great day!