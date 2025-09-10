Slightly above normal temperatures this afternoon, rain chances return Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We have close to normal temperatures today, slightly above normal.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Partly cloudy skies today and warmer temperatures this afternoon. Rain chances make a return in the forecast Thursday and Friday, better rain opportunity on Friday.
The rest of the weekend wraps up with sunny and mostly clear skies headed into the next week. September 10 marks the beginning of peak hurricane season and currently, there is no expected tropical activity in the Atlantic within the next 7 days.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph
Thursday: Sunny with showers and thunderstorms
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Mostly clear with showers possible
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Have a great Wednesday!