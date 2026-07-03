Sizzling temperatures and sunshine in store for Independence Day Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Afternoon temps approach low to mid 90s

Pop up showers possible Friday & Saturday during early PM hours

Independence Day remains mostly dry for Coastal Bend

Temperatures on the rise

Over the next few days, the air temperature might feel a degree or two warmer than what we've seen recently. This weekend, some neighborhoods, especially Coastal Plains communities, will sneak into the mid-90s during the afternoon. When factoring in the humidity, heat index values will range from the upper 80s during morning hours to the middle 100s by the peak of the afternoon. While this type of heat isn't record breaking for us here, it will certainly still be hot, so please remember to stay hydrated, and take breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas. Be sure to check in on kids, pets, and the older folks this holiday weekend.

KRIS 6 Weather

Big Weather Picture

Most of the east coast is facing dangerous heat as an oppressive ridge of high pressure persists overhead. South Texas is on the edge of this heat dome, which has allowed for a few brief showers to develop from daytime heating and ample moisture from the Gulf. While there are some ingredients in place for short-lived storms to develop, they won't cause any disruptions for those 4th of July festivities and fireworks displays during the evening.

Next Week

High pressure will build back over the Coastal Bend, which should limit rainfall chances and any meaningful accumulation over the coming days. Temperatures will remain fairly steady in the low to mid 90s, but the peak 'feels-like' temperatures will range from 100 to as high as 110 inland.

Have a fantastic Independence Day Weekend!

