Showers and thunderstorms in the forecast all week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We have daily rain chances this week. We will see the heaviest rainfall between Tuesday and Thursday. Prepare for a wet work week ahead!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Isolated showers throughout the day

Rain chances increase Tuesday

Increased cloud cover will help reduce temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers

Temperature: High 90°F

Winds: SE 11-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, increased rain chances after 3 a.m.

Temperature: Low 78°F

Winds: SSE 8-15 mph

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms with cooler temps

Temperature: High 87°F

Winds: SE 6-15 mph

Have a great Monday!