Showers and thunderstorms in the forecast all week

Increased rain chances Tuesday through Thursday
Wx-0722.jpg
WeatherWatcher - Manuel Venegas Jr.
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jul 22, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We have daily rain chances this week. We will see the heaviest rainfall between Tuesday and Thursday. Prepare for a wet work week ahead!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Isolated showers throughout the day
  • Rain chances increase Tuesday
  • Increased cloud cover will help reduce temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers

Temperature: High 90°F
Winds: SE 11-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, increased rain chances after 3 a.m.

Temperature: Low 78°F
Winds: SSE 8-15 mph

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms with cooler temps

Temperature: High 87°F
Winds: SE 6-15 mph

Have a great Monday!

