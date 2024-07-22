Showers and thunderstorms in the forecast all week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We have daily rain chances this week. We will see the heaviest rainfall between Tuesday and Thursday. Prepare for a wet work week ahead!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Isolated showers throughout the day
- Rain chances increase Tuesday
- Increased cloud cover will help reduce temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers
Temperature: High 90°F
Winds: SE 11-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, increased rain chances after 3 a.m.
Temperature: Low 78°F
Winds: SSE 8-15 mph
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms with cooler temps
Temperature: High 87°F
Winds: SE 6-15 mph
Have a great Monday!