Severe thunderstorms in the forecast tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! It's been a pleasant start to our weekend and the first of the month. Multiple warnings have been put in place throughout our neighborhoods this evening.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Some severe thunderstorms roll in tonight
- Cold front pushes in Sunday AM
Increased cloud cover and humidity increases throughout the afternoon and into the evening for our neighborhoods. Showers and thunderstorms start more north of our viewing area before moving southeast and near the coast tonight. The National Weather Service has increased the Corpus Christi area to a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) tonight.
With another cold front working through the area, slightly cooler temperatures are expected for Sunday with drier conditions headed into the work week. It is also time to set those clocks back an hour for Daylight Saving Time, November 2 at 2 a.m.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Severe storms likely
Temperature: Low 57ºF
Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Sunday: Sunny, slightly breezy
Temperature: High 78ºF
Winds: N 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Clear skies
Temperature: Low 55ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Have a great Saturday!