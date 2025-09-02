September brings the first couple of cold fronts to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Isolated t-storms Tuesday
- Dry and hot through the midweek
- Another cold front arrives this weekend!
Can we keep it under 100ºF this week? I think so, but we'll be in the upper 90s for much of the week. Today's scattered showers are a welcome sight as our drought continues, but it's the result of a very weak front that finally moved across the Coastal Bend. While it will take all week, another cold front will come our way soon! Don't expect a big cool down, but temps will fall below average and we'll even get some rain! This next front looks to bring better rain chances for the first weekend of September. I'll continue to keep an eye on the trend, but until then prepare for more heat and humidity!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Isolated AM t-storms
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Have a great week!