September brings the first couple of cold fronts to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Isolated t-storms Tuesday

Dry and hot through the midweek

Another cold front arrives this weekend!

Can we keep it under 100ºF this week? I think so, but we'll be in the upper 90s for much of the week. Today's scattered showers are a welcome sight as our drought continues, but it's the result of a very weak front that finally moved across the Coastal Bend. While it will take all week, another cold front will come our way soon! Don't expect a big cool down, but temps will fall below average and we'll even get some rain! This next front looks to bring better rain chances for the first weekend of September. I'll continue to keep an eye on the trend, but until then prepare for more heat and humidity!

wx

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Isolated AM t-storms

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a great week!