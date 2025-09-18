Seasonal temperatures this afternoon, rain returns for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We are expecting near normal temperatures this afternoon and a bit drier pattern before rain chances increase again.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
High pressure is still in the forecast this Thursday, limiting some of our rain chances. An increase in moisture is expected towards the weekend with better rainfall opportunity into early next week.
Temperatures will be in the low 90s for Corpus Christi throughout the week with lows in the mid 70s. Afternoon showers are possible today from the sea breeze but the odds are low.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Friday night: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Have a great Thursday!