Seasonal temperatures this afternoon, rain returns for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We are expecting near normal temperatures this afternoon and a bit drier pattern before rain chances increase again.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

High pressure is still in the forecast this Thursday, limiting some of our rain chances. An increase in moisture is expected towards the weekend with better rainfall opportunity into early next week.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s for Corpus Christi throughout the week with lows in the mid 70s. Afternoon showers are possible today from the sea breeze but the odds are low.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Friday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Have a great Thursday!