Sea breeze showers become more likely into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Stray showers possible

'Feels like' temps: mid/upper 100s

Fri-YAY forecast

Another muggy morning is on deck for Friday. Temperatures begin in the upper 70s and lower 80s. As temps begin to rise, expect the afternoon sea breeze to bring another round of isolated showers. Most of the rain will happen as the sea breeze moves inland, west of the HWY 77 corridor. While significant rainfall is not expected, we'll be happy to see any accumulations! Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 90s, with 'feels like' temps in the middle to upper 100s.

This weekend

A wash, rinse, repeat pattern is in the forecast. Sunday will offer the best chance of rain across the Coastal Bend, due in part to the location of the "heat dome" of high pressure above us. This won't interrupt your weekend plans, thankfully. Even so, this is out hottest stretch of the year, climatologically. Please be sure to stay cool!

Have a wonderful evening!