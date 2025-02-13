SCIENCE SNIPPET: Why isn't my temperature on the map?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Your KRIS 6 Neighborhood Weather Experts forecast for over 12 counties across South Texas— that's a LOT of neighborhoods! But sometimes those neighborhoods don't show on our maps.

HOW DO WE GET WEATHER OBSERVATIONS?

The weather information you see on our maps comes from a weather reporting station. These sensors automatically take measurements of the weather conditions, sometimes with the help of a weather observer or meteorologist. Together, the network of sensors across the country is called the Automated Surface Observing System, or ASOS (pronounced "A-sauce"). Here's more information about those sensors.

WHERE ARE THESE WEATHER STATIONS?

These sensors are usually located at local airports. Here is a map of our local ASOS network. You'll notice those locations match up nicely with our weather maps.

We also get weather observations from military installations, including NAS Corpus Christi and NAS Kingsville, and NOLF Orange Grove.

WHY IS SOME INFO MISSING?

Sometimes, the temperature or the wind speed in a neighborhood may not appear on a map. This absence can be temporary or prolonged and it can also just depend on the time of day.

KRIS 6 Weather Neighbors ask why there are missing weather observations in the comments on Facebook

Here are the most common reasons we don't see a weather observation:



There is a problem with an instrument at the reporting station

There is a problem transmitting the reading (internet down, no observer at)

The observation was transmitted on time (usually 10 minutes before the hour), but hasn't been disseminated yet

COASTAL BEND WEATHER WATCHERS

We rely heavily on our Coastal Bend Weather Watchers to be the eyes and ears across the 12 counties of the Coastal Bend. We pass your weather reports on to the National Weather Service Corpus Christi when severe weather threatens. But now KRIS 6 is getting more local, across all of our neighborhoods.

KRIS 6 is launching the Neighborhood Weather Network! We've partnered with Tempest to bring data from neighborhood weather stations to our neighbors across the Coastal Bend. Click here find out more and tune in to KRIS 6 to see your neighborhood-level Tempest data displayed in real-time.