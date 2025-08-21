SCIENCE SNIPPET: WHY ARE THE TROPICS MORE ACTIVE?

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The tropics have become more active lately this month. Have you wondered why?

Hurricane Season:

As we all know, hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th.

Peak Hurricane Season:

Hurricane season becomes significantly more active in August, with the peak of the season occurring between mid-August and mid-October. The climatological peak of hurricane season is around September 10th.

Main Contributing Factors:

Overall favorable conditions for tropical development begin to ramp up in August, which include the following:



Ocean temperatures are very warm, providing fuel for tropical storms. Atmospheric conditions become more conducive, with less wind shear and more moisture. Decrease Saharan Dust, which allows for more moisture to build. Tropical waves coming off the coast of Africa (especially the Cape Verde region) are more frequent and often develop into storms.

Historical Data and Facts:

According to The Weather Channel, about 78% of all storms, 84% of hurricanes and 93% of U.S. landfalling hurricanes all occur during the August to October period of the season. Many of the strongest and most destructive hurricanes in history have formed in late August or early September (e.g., Katrina, Harvey, Andrew).