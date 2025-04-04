SCIENCE SNIPPET: What experts are saying ahead of Hurricane Season 2025

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — This year's National Tropical Weather Conference is now concluded, but this week's meeting brought much to think about for the 2025 hurricane season.

Dr. Phil Klotzbach, an expert with Colorado State University, unveiled the initial outlook for the upcoming season. CSU's first guess is predicting a more active than normal Atlantic hurricane season.

Dr. Phil interview - National Tropical Weather Conference

CSU Shel Winkley is a meteorologist with Climate Central, a non-profit focused on studying the impacts of climate change. As a former broadcast meteorologist, he understands the challenges of not only forecasting a hurricane, but helping Texans understand what impacts to expect in their neighborhood. Winkler explains how Climate Central's "Climate Shift Index" can be used to convey threats brought on by warmer-natured storms.

Shel Winkley interview - National Tropical Weather Conference

Artificial intelligence (AI) as was a big topic at this year's conference. Dr. Philippe Tissot of Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi, demonstrated several ways AI is being researched and developed right here in the Coastal Bend. Look for more details on how these tools will come into play during the upcoming hurricane season in our hurricane special next month!