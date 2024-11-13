SCIENCE SNIPPET -The next and the last supermoon

THE NEXT AND LAST SUPERMOON

The last supermoon of the year is at the end of the week and you don't want to miss it! The 'Beaver Moon' is the next and last supermoon on the list this year, and you'll have an opportunity to see it Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. With this being the last supermoon of the year, it will appear bigger and brighter than the past supermoons this year.

THE MOON'S ORBIT

According to NASA, a supermoon occurs when the Moon orbits Earth in an ellipse, rather than a perfect circle. This oval shape brings the moon closer to and farthest from the Earth when it travels. Taking it back to our earlier science days, the Moon's orbit goes around Earth once about every 27 days, and during that time, the closet approach to Earth happens three to four times each year, in relation to the Earth and the Moon around the Sun.HOW DID

THE NEXT AND LAST SUPERMOON GET THE NAME, "BEAVER?"

NASA shares that the name, "Beaver Moon," is a nickname for the November full Moon because during this month, beavers prepare by protecting their dams and stocking food supply ahead of winter, as well as a season for trapping beavers for warmer clothing.

If you have an opportunity to catch the next supermoon, the Beaver Moon, it will shine bright and big this Friday afternoon around 3:28 p.m. Be sure to share your photos and videos with us and we can share them online and in our weathercasts this week.