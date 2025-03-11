SCIENCE SNIPPET: Meteorological Spring

Meteorological Spring has started

Meteorological Spring started on Saturday, March 1. It will last through May 31 and typically marks the warming up of temperatures ahead of Spring, whereas Astronomical Spring relates to the position of the Earth in relation to the Sun. This year, the Spring Equinox is from Thursday, March 20- Friday, June 20.

Where did the term ‘Meteorological Spring’ come from?

Meteorological Spring is a term often used by meteorologists and climatologists to denote the warmer temperatures arriving in the forecast. According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, Meteorological Seasons were created to consistently compare data and statistics for a particular season since season length and start date varied by month. The consecutive three months allows for meteorologists and climatologists to accurately gather information about the seasons (three months at a time) for record analysis.

There are also Meteorological seasons in relation to Spring:



Meteorological Winter: December, January, February

Meteorological Summer: June, July, August

Meteorological Fall: September, October, November

Coastal Bend Temperature Outlook

Here in the Coastal Bend, we are expecting warm temperatures all week long, especially Friday in the mid to upper 90s. Meteorological Spring is based on annual temperature cycles, whereas Astronomical Spring is based on the position of the Earth.

Looking into the near future, the Climate Prediction Center is estimating warmer temperatures for southeast Texas within the next 6 to 10 days, including some normal climates.

Last Spring, particularly March 2024, temperatures ranged from the uppers 60s, mid to upper 70s, low 80s, and mid 90s by the fifth of the month. Temperatures this Spring are ranging in the low 80s, low 90s, and upper 70s by the first week of the month. Following this record, we only hit the 90s three times here in Corpus Christi (recorded at Corpus Christi International Airport) last March, all in the lower range: 94 (03/05), 92 (03/08), and 93 (03/22). Based on March 2025, we have hit 90 degrees only once, March 8 at 94 degrees, breaking record from 2024 at 92 degrees. As we get further into the week, Friday, March 14, Corpus Christi is expected to be in the upper 90s, touching the triple digits for our more southern and western communities.

Spring Time

In lieu of ‘Springing Forward,’ we just moved our clocks up one hour, gaining an hour of daylight—losing an hour of sleep, on Sunday, March 9 at 2 a.m.