Science Snippet: Rip Currents...what are they, why are they dangerous, and how do you protect yourself?

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Over the past weekend, a local teen lost his life and two would-be rescuers nearly drowned because of a rip current along our Gulf coast. This is all-too common, as more than 100 Americans each year drown from rip currents. A rip current is a fast-moving narrow channel of water moving seaward from the beach. Rips move at speeds over 15 miles an hour, and are so powerful the world's best swimmers cannot overcome them.

Rip currents are caused by strong, persistent onshore winds and/or long-period swells from powerful storms including tropical and extra tropical cyclones. As such, they can happen any time of the year. Marine forecasters can give lead time for and estimate the expected intensity of rip currents. Such forecasts are routinely provided by the National Weather Service (NWS) in their daily surf zones forecasts.

How does one survive if caught in a rip current? Do not try to swim directly back to shore if you feel you are being pulled out to sea. You cannot overpower the current. But the current is narrow: remember that by swimming parallel to the shore you will swim out of the rip and can then return safely to dry land.

In addition to NWS Marine forecast, beach officials will provide warning flags for dangerous rip currents. Heed warnings, and save lives.