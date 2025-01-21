SCIENCE SNIPPET: Protecting your skin in cold weather with frigid temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — With cold weather here in the Coastal Bend, it’s important we take necessary precautions to keeping our selves safe and warm. Wind chill values and feels-like temperatures are how our skin interprets the outside air temperature. For example, it may be 30°F here in Corpus Christi, but the feels-like temperature is 18°F. Our skin registers a different temperature which means when it is very cold outside, we should take additional steps to protect our skin such as dressing in multiple layers and leaving as little as possible exposed skin out.

Skin safety

During this week, we are facing some of the coldest conditions we have seen in a while with the most recent arctic blast. We typically think to protect the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants. Let’s focus on people and how our skin reacts to being exposed to cold conditions for an extended period of time. Frostbite and hypothermia are often associated with being in the cold for a while and it is our bodies way of telling us that our exposed skin is suffering damage from cold air.

Frostbite

For frostbite, this can happen within minutes, and it can affect our fingers, nose, ears, and toes as this is our body’s defense mechanism for protecting our inner organs—therefore, our fingers, nose, ears, and toes lose circulation. According to the National Weather Service, if you do believe you have frostbite, it is important that you get to a warmer location, remove any wet clothing, do not use hot water or a fireplace since these areas can easily burn, drink plenty of fluids, and avoid caffeine.

Hypothermia

Hypothermia is the result of our body losing heat faster than we can produce it. Some symptoms include confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, stiff muscles and sleepiness. It is best to see a doctor if you start recognizing these symptoms. The best way to avoid hypothermia is to dress in warm, multiple layers, avoid breezes and drafts, eat hot foods and warm drinks throughout the day, and dress warm head to toe.

Issued Alerts and Warnings

Throughout the past couple of days, we are getting multiple weather alerts and warnings from the National Weather Service. Here are a few that have been issued in the Coastal Bend this week:

Cold Weather Advisory, Extreme Cold Watch vs Warning



Cold Weather Advisory: Seasonably cold air temperatures or wind chill values, but not extremely cold values, are expected or occurring.



Extreme Cold Watch: Dangerously cold air temperatures or wind chill values are possible. Adjust your plans to avoid being outside during the coldest parts of the day. Make sure your car has at least half a tank of gas and update your winter survival kit.



Extreme Cold Warning: Dangerously cold air temperatures or wind chill values are expected or occurring. Avoid going outside. If you have to go outside, dress in layers, cover exposed skin, and make sure at least one other person knows your whereabouts. Freeze Watch vs Warning



Freeze Watch: There is a potential for significant, widespread freezing temperatures within the next 24-36 hours.



Freeze Warning: Temperatures are forecasted to go below 32°F for a long period of time. This temperature threshold kills some types of commercial crops and residential plants, while temperatures below 28°F for an extended period of time can kill most types of commercial crops and residential plants.

For more information on winter safety tips and preparedness, visit the National Weather Service’s page here.