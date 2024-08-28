SCIENCE SNIPPET: How to properly gauge rainfall this fall

On average here in Corpus Christi, September is typically the wettest month. This is where precipitation starts to accumulate more than any other month. In the graphic above, as summer becomes fall, September brings more showers to our area, totaling nearly 5.5 inches of rain on average. In 2023, the National Weather Service observed 1.78 inches of rain for the month of September.

This August has been quite a dry month for the Coastal Bend with multiple heat alerts and excessive heat warnings. No rain was recorded in Corpus Christi until Monday, Aug. 26, where 0.20 inches was reported at the Corpus Christi International Airport.

In the 'Average Monthly Rainfall' graphic above, 2.75 inches of rain was recorded in August. This past Monday, only 0.20 inches accumulated in the Corpus Christi area, a bit far off from the over two inches average. Limited rainfall also impacts lake levels which continue to decline. Therefore, let’s hope for more rainy days in the forecast.

WHAT'S A RAIN GAUGE?

Here’s a fun way to get involved when it rains here in the Coastal Bend. Did you know you could measure rain in your own backyard? One of the most effective ways to do so is with a rain gauge.

According to the National Weather Service, a Standard Rain Gauge (SRG) is an open-mouth can with straight sides used to accurately measure precipitation values. A typical rain gauge is 8 inches and has four major components: A measuring stick, overflow can, collector funnel, and a measuring tube.

Here are some tips for setting up your rain gauge. In order to properly measure rainfall in your neighborhood, you will want to place your rain gauge in an open area away from trees, buildings, and garages.

This can lead to inaccurate totals if there is runoff or drip from elevated structures and surfaces. It is also important to make sure the gauge is far enough from your house to prevent flowing wind from messing with your rain totals. The National Weather Service recommends near a fence away from the house or surrounding trees.

TIPS ON SETTING UP YOUR RAIN GAUGE

Next, you will want to make sure the gauge is leveled for a proper reading, along with making sure the gauge is at the right height, between two and five feet from the ground is recommended. You can learn more about mounting your rain gauge here.

For example, on a 4-inch rain gauge, the gauge will hold exactly one inch in the inner cylinder. If rainfall exceeds the inner cylinder amount, it will overflow into the outer cylinder (outflow can). To properly measure the rain, dump the rain from the inner cylinder, then take the rain from the outer cylinder into the inner tube. You will add these together to get an accurate measure of rainfall totals.

Afterwards, you can send in your data to the National Weather Service and share your accumulated rain totals for reporting in your neighborhood as an observer. Rainfall values should be reported in hundredths of an inch (0.20, 0.50, 2.60). You can learn more about that opportunity here.

CLIMATOLOGY FOR CORPUS CHRISTI

According to the Climate Prediction Center, over the next 6 to 10 days, it will likely be wetter in Texas, specifically Southeast Texas. This would be right on par for Corpus Christi as September is typically the wettest month, climatologically speaking. The southern region of the U.S. will generally see more rain around this time of year as seasons begin to transition.

For more tips and information on measuring rainfall totals and precipitation, visit here.