Scattered showers stick around for Tuesday, before we dry up to end the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Scattered showers Tuesday morning to early afternoon

Isolated showers later in the day

Drier as the days go by this work week, until another rain chance this weekend

Cool with highs in the mid to upper 70s

Scattered showers for a soggy start to Tuesday

We're seeing more showers this morning especially across northern neighborhoods, but the entire area is expected to see more isolated activity throughout the day. By this afternoon a lot of the development should be lighter in nature compared to this morning and the past two days. However, with already saturated soils any rain we do see can easily lead to some flooding and ponding on the roadways so make sure to take it easy out there! We should be drying up after today for the rest of the work week.

Cooler second week of November

Behind the rain we'll see cloud cover remain for Tuesday night through Thursday leading to cooler daytime highs in the 70s. By the end of the week we'll see drier air with a cold front pushing in for Friday making it sunny, and remaining cooler with winds from the north keeping us in the mid to upper 70s still for our daytime highs then. We are tracking some more rain chances for the weekend, but it still has a lot of time to change do make sure to check back as we iron out the forecast through the week ahead!

I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!