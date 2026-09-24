Scattered showers possible Thursday before daytime highs in the mid 90s

Well, howdy and happy Thursday, Coastal Bend!

We're going to see some scattered showers developing through the morning hours, even up towards about lunchtime before they start to dry up into the afternoon. Then, daytime highs are ready to get up towards 95 degrees in Corpus Christi.

Any showers you see will be pretty quick-passing, but it's just something to keep in mind for that morning commute.

Later in the day, we'll be under partly cloudy skies and I imagine we're going to see some good humidity out there.

Keep in mind, it will feel like triple-digit temperatures in most areas as we're heading into the afternoon, with the humidity and heat index. Remember those heat safety practices today and even through the next couple of days.

Our high temperatures are going to be pretty similar all weekend. Overnight lows will be just a little bit cooler in those mid-70s as we're heading in towards next week though, and that's where we're tracking better rain chances as we're heading in towards the end of the 7-day forecast.