Scattered showers expected Wednesday with more rain chances into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Scattered showers and storms throughout the day

Highs in the mid to upper 80s through the week ahead

Rain chances remain through the next few days, starting to decrease this weekend and next week

Wednesday Forecast

So far we've already seen some light showers and a few rumbles of thunder this morning. With daytime heating in full effect we'll likely start to see more development through the morning and afternoon hours with very scattered showers and storms. So while not all of us will get a large amount of rain, there's a decent chance you can find yourself driving through a quick passing shower or see one passing overhead today. Highs should get back into the mid and upper 80s thanks to the slightly rain cooled air around today with winds coming in from the east-northeast this morning, and more east-southeast into the evening around 10-15mph on both ends.

Showers and Storms through the week

The scattered chance remains with us today for these scattered showers and storms popping up quickly and either moving along or disappearing just as quickly. This will be the main story as we go through the next ~72 hours or so, with overnight showers and storms still possible, but just less likely. The plentiful moisture will feed off some of the daytime heating, hence why we can expect more activity during the daylight hours towards the evening commute home. Something to keep in mind as we start getting ready to close out the week over the next few days!

I hope you have a great Wednesday out there and stay dry!