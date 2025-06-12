Scattered showers and thunderstorms wrapping up this evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Many of our northern neighbors experienced extensive downpours this morning, another round is moving closer to our coastal neighbors and further south.

Wednesday brought showers and thunderstorms overnight into the morning. Today, we saw a later rain pattern that situated over our northern communities leading to severe thunderstorm warnings in Bee County. Another round of showers and thunderstorms started in our neighborhoods around the 2 p.m. hour, lasting through early evening.

We will see increased cloud cover through the evening until tonight before that moisture is absorbed by Friday's sunshine. There is a possibility of some stray showers this weekend, but Wednesday and Thursday brought the most abundant rainfall this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Friday night: Mostly clear skies, slightly windy

Temperature: Low 81ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great Thursday!