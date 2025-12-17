Scattered showers and storms across our area this Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Scattered showers and storms today through dinner time

More sun tomorrow with temperatures chasing the 80s

Cold front cools us down for Friday before a weekend warm up

Today we're starting off warmer and wetter this Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s across the area and scattered showers on the radar. We'll see daytime highs later today push into the lower 70s with plenty of cloud cover overhead. Scattered showers and t-storms also look to stick around for now through the afternoon and into the evening hours, so bring the umbrella along today! Tomorrow we dry out and warm up as we push into the 80s for daytime highs with more sunshine in store. By the weekend we'll hold on to the warm temps in the 80s with a good dose of sunshine and keep this pattern towards next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Scattered T-Showers

Temperature: 72F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Skies

Temperature: 63F

Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: AM Fog and Cloud Cover, Then Mostly Sunny Skies

Temperature: 81F

Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!