Scattered showers and storms across our area this Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Scattered showers and storms today through dinner time
- More sun tomorrow with temperatures chasing the 80s
- Cold front cools us down for Friday before a weekend warm up
Today we're starting off warmer and wetter this Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s across the area and scattered showers on the radar. We'll see daytime highs later today push into the lower 70s with plenty of cloud cover overhead. Scattered showers and t-storms also look to stick around for now through the afternoon and into the evening hours, so bring the umbrella along today! Tomorrow we dry out and warm up as we push into the 80s for daytime highs with more sunshine in store. By the weekend we'll hold on to the warm temps in the 80s with a good dose of sunshine and keep this pattern towards next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Scattered T-Showers
Temperature: 72F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Skies
Temperature: 63F
Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: AM Fog and Cloud Cover, Then Mostly Sunny Skies
Temperature: 81F
Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!