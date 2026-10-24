Saturday's forecast will be pleasantly warm under partly cloudy skies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Breezy conditions

More sunshine on Saturday than Sunday

Tracking our next weather maker

We're looking at a great forecast across the Coastal Bend this weekend. Temperatures are a bit warm for this time of year, though still comfortable. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. Our windy afternoon breezes will linger through the weekend. Expect winds gusts around 20 to 25 MPH as the big weather picture begins to shift.

KRIS 6 WEATHER The forecast looks great for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk on Saturday morning.

High pressure is parked overhead this weekend, resulting in a pleasant forecast for South Texas. While a few little chispas are possible on Saturday, it will be difficult for rain clouds to develop. If any stray showers are successful, those minimal rain chances are more likely for neighborhoods west of HWY 77.

Early next week, I'll be watching to see how an area of low pressure compares to this "Texan" high pressure. While rainfall seems likely on Tuesday regardless, there's uncertainty in how long the rain will last. Depending on how the upper-level weather pattern pans out, we might have a better chance of rain for the final days of October (that includes a cool-down, too). Stay tuned!

Have a fantastic weekend!