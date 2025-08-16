Saturday's Forecast: Cloudy and breezy tonight with decreasing winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We have another warm weekend in store for us with increasing feels-like temperatures each afternoon.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
We'll be paying close attention to our heat risk each day as we are expected to have hotter and drier conditions this week before rain chances return by mid-week.
Depending on how long we see excessive feels-like temperatures, this could determine if heat advisories will be issued any of the upcoming days.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Sunday: Sunny skies
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Have a great Saturday!