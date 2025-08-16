Saturday's Forecast: Cloudy and breezy tonight with decreasing winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We have another warm weekend in store for us with increasing feels-like temperatures each afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We'll be paying close attention to our heat risk each day as we are expected to have hotter and drier conditions this week before rain chances return by mid-week.

Depending on how long we see excessive feels-like temperatures, this could determine if heat advisories will be issued any of the upcoming days.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Sunday: Sunny skies

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a great Saturday!