Saturday's Forecast: Mostly cloudy conditions with passing storms overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We are still experiencing some colder temperatures, along with a bit of wet weather from some passing showers. After the weekend, our next warm up begins.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A couple more days and nights of colder temperatures before the sunshine returns in the Coastal Bend. We still have some cloudy conditions hanging out for the remainder of the evening and some showers and thunderstorms expected for tonight. Into Sunday morning, patchy fog will linger and a few passing showers will be possible before the sunshine peaks out for the day.

This upcoming week, highs will be in the low 70s for the beginning of the week and high 70s by the end of the week. Lows will still range in the 40s and 50s as we gradually warm up. The following week will also be mostly sunny with little to no rain chances, also allowing for temperatures to rise a bit easier.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms possible, patchy fog overnight

Temperature: Low 40°F

Winds: N 10-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy conditions then sunny skies

Temperature: High 64°F

Winds: NNW 10 mph

Sunday Night: Mostly clear skies with calm winds

Temperature: Low 43°F

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Have a great Saturday!

