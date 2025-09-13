Saturday's Forecast: Mostly clear skies with decreasing winds tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! This weekend, we will have mostly sunny conditions as partly cloudy skies as we head into the evening.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Temperatures are pretty seasonal this weekend with no rain chances expected. Rain chances return by the work week through Wednesday at this time.
Tonight, winds will slightly decrease across our area, primarily out of the east-southeast. Near-normal temperatures remain in the forecast through next week as well, slightly below normal for the days with expected rain.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy skies
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Have a great Saturday!