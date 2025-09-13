Saturday's Forecast: Mostly clear skies with decreasing winds tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! This weekend, we will have mostly sunny conditions as partly cloudy skies as we head into the evening.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures are pretty seasonal this weekend with no rain chances expected. Rain chances return by the work week through Wednesday at this time.

Tonight, winds will slightly decrease across our area, primarily out of the east-southeast. Near-normal temperatures remain in the forecast through next week as well, slightly below normal for the days with expected rain.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a great Saturday!