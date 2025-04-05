Saturday's Forecast: Cold front arrives, temps drop into the 50s tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! With a rather warm week last week, are you ready for another cold front?

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Our next cold front has pushed through our neighborhoods and we will start to feel the temperature difference tonight. We had an afternoon in the 80s, tonight will be in the 50s. The first few days of the cold front will be seasonal with highs in the upper 60s, low 70s and lows in the mid to upper 40s and mid 50s.

By mid-week around Wednesday, warmer temperatures will come back into the forecast with highs in the low 80s. With little to no rain chances this week, conditions will be rather dry. Northerly winds will promote cooler, drier air and also increase critical fire weather conditions.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy with gusty northerly winds

Temperature: Low 52ºF

Winds: NNW 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Sunday: Partly sunny with gusty northerly winds

Temperature: High 69ºF

Winds: NNW 20-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies with northerly winds

Temperature: Low 47ºF

Winds: N 5-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great Saturday!