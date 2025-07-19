Saturday's Forecast: Cloudy skies with breezy winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We had a very warm day full of sunshine. Tonight, we have some more clouds entering the forecast but the breezy winds will stick around.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

This weekend will continue to be warm with breezy winds. You can expect an upcoming week of increasingly hot temperatures with small rain chances re-entering the forecast by the end of the week. Another round of Saharan Dust enters the forecast Sunday, leading to hazy conditions and reduced air quality, exiting by Monday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Sunday: Sunny and hot

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great Saturday!