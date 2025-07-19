Saturday's Forecast: Cloudy skies with breezy winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We had a very warm day full of sunshine. Tonight, we have some more clouds entering the forecast but the breezy winds will stick around.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
This weekend will continue to be warm with breezy winds. You can expect an upcoming week of increasingly hot temperatures with small rain chances re-entering the forecast by the end of the week. Another round of Saharan Dust enters the forecast Sunday, leading to hazy conditions and reduced air quality, exiting by Monday morning.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Sunday: Sunny and hot
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy skies
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a great Saturday!