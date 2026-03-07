SATURDAY: Sunshine turns to storms, some severe. Here's what to know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy TWeekend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Severe storms possible Saturday night - Sunday morning
Rain!
Multiple rounds of rainfall are expected here in the Coastal Bend for the first half of Spring Break. While a few passing showers are possible on Saturday morning, a batch of thunderstorms will arrive on Saturday evening. The exact timing of these storms will be hard to pinpoint, but make plans to be indoors after sunset. The greatest risk for severe thunderstorms will be from Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Combined, both rounds of rain should gift us with 1-2" rainfall locally, and as much as 3-5" in the northern watershed. Nearly a year ago, on March 27, 2025, Corpus Christi International Airport received more than two inches of rainfall in a single day. That's more rain than Corpus Christi has seen in all of 2026.
Spring Break
While Spring Break tends to throw a weather 'curveball' at the Coastal Bend, you can still make outdoor plans. The best days for outdoor plans as of now are Monday, Thursday, and Friday. Stay weather aware for any fine-tuned changes to this forecast. Temperatures will remain warm, in the 80s during the afternoons. Water temperatures have been in the 70s.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny, PM storms
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 40 mph
Saturday night: Scattered Storms, some severe
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: ESE 15-25 mph
Sunday: AM storms, decreasing t-showers
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Have a wonderful weekend!