Saturday cold front cools us off for Sunday in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good afternoon and Happy Saturday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cold front slowly passing through the region currently making things breezier tonight

Daytime highs tomorrow in the 70s compared to today's 80s

Rain free as we go through the seven day forecast (Chances <10%)

Today we're watching a cold front slowly push through the region pushing winds out of the north around 10-20mph into the evening. By tomorrow morning we'll wake up to the 40s and 50s across the region with daytime highs tomorrow only pushing into the mid 70s. Plenty of sunshine is currently in store for the seven day forecast with chances of rain at <10% and only a couple of partly to mostly cloudy days. As we go into next weekend we'll be on the lookout for our next strong cold front pushing us back to below average temperatures.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Breezy

Temperature: 54F

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny and Nice

Temperature: 72F

Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph

Sunday Night: Mostly Clear

Temperature: 60F

Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great weekend Coastal Bend!