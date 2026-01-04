Saturday cold front cools us off for Sunday in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good afternoon and Happy Saturday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cold front slowly passing through the region currently making things breezier tonight
- Daytime highs tomorrow in the 70s compared to today's 80s
- Rain free as we go through the seven day forecast (Chances <10%)
Today we're watching a cold front slowly push through the region pushing winds out of the north around 10-20mph into the evening. By tomorrow morning we'll wake up to the 40s and 50s across the region with daytime highs tomorrow only pushing into the mid 70s. Plenty of sunshine is currently in store for the seven day forecast with chances of rain at <10% and only a couple of partly to mostly cloudy days. As we go into next weekend we'll be on the lookout for our next strong cold front pushing us back to below average temperatures.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Breezy
Temperature: 54F
Winds: N 10-20 mph
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny and Nice
Temperature: 72F
Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph
Sunday Night: Mostly Clear
Temperature: 60F
Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph
I hope you have a great weekend Coastal Bend!