Record Heat Likely Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI — It was definitely a warm Christmas Holiday here in the Coastal Bend. We made it up to 86 degrees this afternoon. It looks like we will continue with these unseasonably warm temperatures through next weekend. The forecast for tonight calls for mostly clear skies with some patchy fog. Look for an overnight low around 65 degrees. It will be warm and breezy again on Sunday. Expect a daytime high around 85 degrees with the winds blowing out of the south at 15 to 20 miles per hour. Small craft should exercise caution when out on the waterways tomorrow.

We will remain in a rather tranquil weather pattern through next week. Daytime high temperatures will be in the lower 80s with overnight low temperatures in the mid 60s. We could see a cold front make it's way into South Texas next weekend. There is very little chance for rain during the forecast period.