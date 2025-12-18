Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rain wraps up this evening, dense fog overnight into Thursday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We have a wet forecast this Wednesday with more rain in store this afternoon into the early evening.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

This will be our wettest day of the week as rain chances start to diminish overnight into early Thursday morning. We will also see some patchy fog overnight as a Dense Fog Advisory will be in place from 3 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures will stick around in the 70s and low 80s before a cold front arrives late Thursday into Friday morning. This cold front will be dry and drop temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s for Friday afternoon. Headed into the weekend, temperatures will increase into the low 80s with clear skies.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Some showers and patchy fog

Temperature: Low 64ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Cloudy then mostly sunny

Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 54ºF
Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Have a great Wednesday!

