RAIN RETURNS: Labor Day begins on a soggy note, but it's not a washout

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hope you're having a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Scattered showers expected

Still hot and humid when not raining

Tired of the triple-digit heat? Well, a break is here thanks to the return of rain! The pesky front we've been watchng for the past few weeks will finally sweep across the Coastal Bend. Don't expect a big cool down, but temps will be slightly less hot because of the rainfall. While hot and dry weather resumes for the second half of the week, another weak front will head our way. This next front may bring decent rain chances and a better 'cool-down' for the first weekend of September.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Sunday night: Showers ending

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SSE 5 mph

Labor Day: AM t-showers, Scattered PM storms

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Monday night: Isolated t-storms

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SSE 5 mph

Have a wonderful weekend!