Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

RAIN RETURNS: Labor Day begins on a soggy note, but it's not a washout

Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has your forecast (8-31-2025)
RAIN RETURNS: Labor Day begins on a soggy note, but it's not a washout
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hope you're having a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Scattered showers expected
  • Still hot and humid when not raining

Tired of the triple-digit heat? Well, a break is here thanks to the return of rain! The pesky front we've been watchng for the past few weeks will finally sweep across the Coastal Bend. Don't expect a big cool down, but temps will be slightly less hot because of the rainfall. While hot and dry weather resumes for the second half of the week, another weak front will head our way. This next front may bring decent rain chances and a better 'cool-down' for the first weekend of September.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Sunday night: Showers ending
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SSE 5 mph

Labor Day: AM t-showers, Scattered PM storms
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: S 10-20 mph

Monday night: Isolated t-storms
Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SSE 5 mph

Have a wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.